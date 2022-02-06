Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.