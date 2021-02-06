It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. -15 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
