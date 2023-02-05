It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.