Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. E…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A 4-degree low is forecasted. …