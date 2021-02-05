 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.55. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

