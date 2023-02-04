It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Bismarck could see periods o…