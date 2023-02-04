It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.