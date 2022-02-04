Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A 4-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.