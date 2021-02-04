It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -10.44. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.96. Today's forec…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 11.59. We'll see a l…
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.88. A 14-degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck people should be prepared …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 2.76. Today's foreca…
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bismarck people should b…