Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -10.44. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

