It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
