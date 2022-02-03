It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
