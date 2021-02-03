 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

