It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
