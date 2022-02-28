Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees to…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. -6 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 11 degrees is today's low. I…
This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -16-degree low is fore…