Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
