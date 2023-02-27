Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
