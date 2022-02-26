Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
