Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
