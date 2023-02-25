It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
