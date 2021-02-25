The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
