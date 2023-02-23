It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -22-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
