Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.