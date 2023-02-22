It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.