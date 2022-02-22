 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News