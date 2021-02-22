 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

