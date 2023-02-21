It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
