It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
