Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 AM CST.