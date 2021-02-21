Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
