It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…