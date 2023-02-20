It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.