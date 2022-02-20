Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.