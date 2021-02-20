Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
