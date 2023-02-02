It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Expect peri…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Bismarck could see periods o…