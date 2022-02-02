It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
