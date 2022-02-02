 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News