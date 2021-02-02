 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

