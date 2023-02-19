It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
