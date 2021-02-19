It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -9 though it will feel even colder at -10. A -28-degree low is …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -12-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -4. A -22-degree low is forecast…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear. Low -28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It migh…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A -5-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…