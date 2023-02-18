Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.