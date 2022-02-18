Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.