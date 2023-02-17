It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
