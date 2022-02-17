It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 11:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
