It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
