It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 11 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
