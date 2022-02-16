It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
