Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.