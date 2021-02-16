Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.