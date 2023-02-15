It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
