It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
