Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.