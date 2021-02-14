Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -4. A -22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.