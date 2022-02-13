 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

