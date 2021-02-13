Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -9 though it will feel even colder at -10. A -28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.