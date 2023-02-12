Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thu…